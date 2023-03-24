Los Angeles: The signature event of the year Armenian American Museum Gala welcomed a capacity audience of donors, supporters, and public officials, Full Video coverage by Gagrule.net

By Wally Sarkeesian, Founder of Gagrule.net full coverage of the event

Armenian American Museum Gala 2023

Los Angeles: The signature event of the year Armenian American Museum Gala welcomed a capacity audience of donors, supporters, public officials,

Major Sponsors included Rima & Donnell Cameron, Armen & Gloria Hampar Family Foundation, Avadis & Nancy Tevanian, Jack & Zarig Youredjian, Ayvazian Family Foundation, The GASKA Alliance Foundation, Anonymous, Dr. Vicken & Sossy Aharonian, Ron & Kourtni Arakelian, Bank of America, Gregory & Gina Felikian,

Steve & Sandi Hampar, Nabil & Hanan Karabetian, Berdj & Mary Karapetian, Matthew & Audrey Matoesian, William McMorrow, Nora Tertzag Hampar Charitable Trust Ara & Nina Ohanian, Sarkis & Nune Sepetjian, and Isaac & Frieda Vartanian.

Senator Anthony J. Portantino delivered remarks on behalf of the State of California, which has invested $19.6 million to support the historic project including a new $9.8 million grant in the 2022-2023 State Budget that was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom.

Executive Director Shant Sahakian celebrated the Groundbreaking Campaign that helped the museum reach the historic groundbreaking of the cultural and educational center in the Summer of 2021 and successfully complete the first phase of construction featuring the museum parking garage and building a foundation in November 2022. He announced the launch of the Elevate Campaign to set sights on the next major milestone of the project as the landmark center is elevated to the horizon as a destination for education, enrichment, and inspiration for generations to come.

Master of Ceremonies Kev Orkian delivered a powerful musical performance on the piano with a self-written piece called “Freedom.”

