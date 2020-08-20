Protesters against Amulsar gold mine project. and Watch Interview Hayk A. Martirosyan, Video

The car rally of the residents of Jermuk town and surrounding communities to Yerevan—and in protesters against the Amulsar gold mine project of Armenia—has kicked off.

The initiators of this car rally plan to gather in the area near the opera house at 4pm.

According to them, in democratic countries this much is enough for a democratic government to realize that these protesters are starting a big chain of peaceful disobedience and according to them, it is time for the Armenian government to show political will and put an end to the Amulsar gold mine project.