fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Armenia is bleeding in multi-front, losing Territories, soldiers, and brain drain. Is it stoppable while Pashinyan is in power? Watch Interview with Mr. Marukyan

by Leave a Comment

Armenia is bleeding in multi-front, losing Territories, soldiers, and brain drain. Is it stoppable to unite the country while Pashinyan is in power? Watch my Interview with Edmon Marukyan, leader of Bright Armenia

Mr. Marukyan is an attorney very well-educated in the US, Russia, and Armenia a leader of once opposition party bright Armenia, trying to unite the Armenian political establishment to save the country is it possible while the controversial, divider and revengeful current leader of the country Nikol Pashinyan in power?

Watch full video

Facebook Version:

Youtube Version:

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.