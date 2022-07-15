Conversation with Harut Sassounian, Pashinyan banning top French Armenian Intelectual entering Armenia Video.

By Wally Sarkeesian,

Conversation with Harut Sassounian, Pashinyan banning top French Armenian Intelectual entering Armenia and why Diaspora Armenian should support Armenia?

Why we Diaspora Armenian need to continue supporting Armenia when eastern Armenian has betrayed us twice, in 1918 western Armenian help created Armenia, and in 1920 the eastern Armenian become communists got in love with linen and Stalin started deporting western Armenian intellectuals to Siberia, and many western Armenian left the country,

The Eastern Armenian 2018 chose a dictator Pashinyan with a fake revolution supported by Turkey they began their hatred of Diaspora Armenian and Artsakh by closing the ministry of diaspora followed by concperacy organized by Pashinyan and Aliyev against Artsakh again a fake war in 2020 by design to fail like Stalin Pashinyan handed most of Artsakh to Azerbaijan. and now Eastern Armenian getting in love with Turks and pushing for the Turkification of Armenia as they did with communism in 1920.

“Papazyan writes” I knew that my entry to Azerbaijan and Turkey was prohibited and now I learned that my entry to Pashinyan’s Armenia is also prohibited. After 40 years of struggle for Armenia, Armenia and Armenian Court, the appearance of such a situation is simply a source of pain.” Nikol Pashinyan This decision is a fact that the responsibility given to him is Not above his height. An is strong when his police station demands the expulsion of an Armenian Court figure, but can you imagine this little leader in front of Erdogan and Aliyev? “Papazyan writes.