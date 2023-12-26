Conversation with Dr. Krikor Tatoyan, MD, General Surgeon, Owner, and Medical Director of TatoyanMD. Detail in Video

By Wally Sarkeesian

Dr. Krikor B. Tatoyan, a seasoned and highly regarded General Surgeon, serves as the Owner and Medical Director of TatoyanMD Medspa and First Choice Surgical Center, Inc. Bringing over 40 years of expertise to the field, Dr. Tatoyan is a distinguished authority in General and Laparoscopic Surgery. His educational journey includes a BA from Wake Forest University in 1973 and an M.D. from Wake Forest University’s Bowman Gray School Of Medicine in 1977. Dr. Tatoyan completed a 5-year Residency, including Chief Residency, at Maryland General Hospital, University of Maryland, Baltimore.

Board certified by the American College of Surgery in 1985 and re-certified in 1995, Dr. Tatoyan commenced his career as Chief of Surgery at Chambers County Hospital in Lafayette, Alabama, from 1982 to 1985. Relocating to Portland, Indiana, in 1985, he assumed the role of Chief of Surgery at Jay County Hospital until moving to Los Angeles, California, in 1994. Operating a solo practice in Northridge, CA, with privileges at 14 hospitals in Los Angeles County, he founded the Tarzana Surgery Center (2000-2010) and, in 2016, established First Choice Surgical Center, Inc., in Sherman Oaks, CA.

Dr. Tatoyan’s professional affiliations include the Society of Laparoendoscopic Surgeons, the American Academy of Cosmetic Surgery (1999), the American Society of Cosmetic Breast Surgery (1999), and the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine. He has contributed to The Journal of Urology, Vol. 132, August 1984, and hosts a popular weekly program.

Possessing extensive skills, Dr. Tatoyan is proficient in various surgeries, including Laparoscopic Heartburn/Acid Reflux (GERD), Hiatal Hernia Repair/Nissen Fundoplication, Hemorrhoid Surgery, THD (Transanal Hemorrhoidal Dearterilization), Hernia repairs, EGD, and Colonoscopy. Additionally, he excels in cosmetic surgery, specializing in tummy tucks, breast augmentations, and liposuction.

