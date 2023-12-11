Conversation: with Edgar Ghazaryan, Ex. Governor of Vayots-Dzor, how Pashinyan single-handedly destroyed Artsakh detail in Video.

By Wally Sarkeesian
Conversation: with Edgar Ghazaryan, how Pashinyan single-handedly destroyed Artsakh Ex. Governor of Vayots-Dzor Marz (Province) Ex. Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Armenia in the Republic of Poland Ex. Head of Office of the Constitutional Court. Education 1993-1998, Yerevan State Economics Institute, Department of Management 1998-2001, Yerevan State Economics Institute, post-graduate course 2006-2007, Council of Europe Schools of Political Studies 2009-2010, Moscow School of Political Studies,
On Facebook
Leave a Reply