Gagrulelive: Conversation with Journalist, writer, and Publisher Harut Sassounian, Pashinyan paper press conference Video

Gagrulelive: Conversation with Journalist, writer, and Publisher Harut Sassounian, Pashinyan paper conference

Nikol Pashinyan criminal Regime now that he consolidated his power build security Iron gate around himself and his thugs by corrupting the police and security institutions hundreds of Azerbaijani secret agents roaming throughout Armenia he is fully protected is no longer fearful to speak of his crime against Artsakh.

Some of Nikol Pashinyan’s statements on the topic of war and defeat have become really winged words. Winged words, which are not words of regret and forgiveness, awareness of one’s own mistakes, but crutches and manipulations.

“I am the number one responsible, but am I the number one culprit?”

“Whatever happens, let us agree that we will not feel defeated.”

“I’m proud, yes, we lost. The responsibility for that defeat is ours, but during that defeat, we kept the power to look you in the eye. We have no reason to look away today.”

An anonymous “Turkish Official” told Middle East Eye: “We were quite surprised that the Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan won the elections in June with over 50 percent support after a war he lost to Azerbaijan…His election encouraged us to talk to the Armenian government about a normalization because he now has a strong mandate and his popularity indicates the Armenian people also want a change.”