Forbidden Homeland, Story of a Diasporan is Katia Tavitian Karageuzian’s vivid memoir, Interview Video

Forbidden Homeland, Story of a Diasporan is Katia Tavitian Karageuzian’s vivid memoir of the personal journey that helped define her understanding of the Armenian Cause.

In 1988, a chance comment she made at college led to the discovery of long-lost relatives she knew nothing about. The family secrets that surfaced next became the catalyst to a decades-long search for answers she had been looking for since childhood.

Born in Lebanon, Karageuzian draws on her personal accounts of diaspora, and her research on the Armenian Genocide and the Karabakh conflict, to expose buried truths and unveil the geopolitics that consistently stand in the way of justice, and muffle the ongoing wars in Transcaucasia.

Forbidden Homeland is an American story of immigration and the pursuit of happiness, and the story of Diasporas that continue to form because of tyranny and leading nations engaged in power games. It is also a testament to bravery and resilience and the stubborn human will to live in freedom.

The book is now available on Amazon.com Forbidden Homeland in both paperback and Kindle e-book.

YouTube:

Facebook:

Twitter:

Conversation with Author Katia Karageuzian Forbidden Homeland Story of a Diasporan, The story of how a single innocent comment ended up unlocking answers to a lifetime of ancestral inquiries. https://t.co/bGj2knQVP3 — Wally Sarkeesian (@gagrulenet) December 21, 2022

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

