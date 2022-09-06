Wally Sarkeesian in Conversation with the Motherland Filmmaker Vic Gerami Video

A young talented American Armenian Journalist like many Armenian Vic Gerami is frustrated by the world’s silence.

The worst atrocity was launched by Azerbaijan and Turkey on the peaceful people of Armenian Artsakh while the world was preoccupied with the Covid-19 pandemic. Vic with two other friends packs their bags and head to Armenia.

Here is his story

Written, produced, and directed by Vic Gerami, ‘Motherland’ is a journalistic investigative documentary feature film about Azerbaijan’s, Turkey’s unprovoked genocidal attack on Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh) in 2020 and the massacre of 5,000+ people, and the two nations’ ongoing campaign of hate, violence, and disinformation against the indigenous Armenians.

Growing up in Los Angeles, I felt different, an outsider, due to my

Armenian ethnicity, national origin, and sexual orientation. These

factors made it challenging to have a clear identity, as I was

keenly aware of being a minority on many levels, marginalized,

and felt at a disadvantage in my community and from my

peers.

When I turned three years old, my parents took me to visit

Armenia and remarkably those early memories and images

remained embedded in my heart from our three-month trip. It was

a life-altering experience that instilled a love for my motherland.

When you feel you don’t belong, you hold on to your roots tightly.

I spent years learning about the 1915 Armenian Genocide, when 1.5 million Armenian were

exterminated from their historic homeland by the Ottoman Turks. This ancient land, Armenia,

is historically where Noah’s Ark landed on Mount Ararat, was the first nation to adopt

Christianity as a State religion and the beautiful Armenian highlands were famously

memorialized by William Saroyan in his iconic novels.

It was a shock when on September 27, 2020, Azerbaijan and Turkey unleashed an

unprovoked genocidal assault and ethnic cleansing on the Armenians of Artsakh (Nagorno-

Karabakh) and massacred 5,000+ people in 44 days. It triggered and awakened deep

wounds in Armenian communities worldwide and ignited new trauma. I watched the horrors

of Armenians being slaughtered, beheaded, and violated in unimaginable ways while

witnessing the international community’s deafening silence. truth was not being reported.

It became clear that this 21st-century slaughter taking place needed to be properly

documented and accurately reported. Without hesitation, I packed up and flew to my

embattled motherland to personally interview officials, veterans, experts, and journalists. I

documented precisely how Azerbaijan’s president, Aliyev, and Turkish President Erdoğan – a

pair of dictators and self-professed “brothers” – are pulling the wool over the world’s eyes,

and in the process, getting away with mass murder.

I was determined to make a documentary film aimed at a worldwide audience so that

international viewers would see and experience the extraordinary beauty of Armenia and

Artsakh, understand the context of the unprovoked attack and be eyewitnesses to the

humanitarian catastrophe. ‘Motherland’ is raw, unfiltered, and without compromise.

‘Motherland’ is dedicated to the bright memory of the 5,000+ Armenian martyrs in 2020.

SYNOPSIS

It took 106 years before the United States formally recognized the Armenian Genocide

of 1915 at the hands of the Ottoman Turks. On April 24, 2021, President Joe Biden

became the first US president to officially recognize the Armenian genocide and to

recommit to prevent such an atrocity from occurring again. Tragically, history is

repeating itself with Turkey’s ongoing genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against

Armenians as we’ve witnessed recently in Artsakh. “Motherland” tells the story of this

ongoing tragic chapter through the lens of Armenian-American journalist and LGBTQ+

activist, Vic Gerami.

MOTHERLAND is a 120-minute documentary feature film about Azerbaijan’s, Turkey’s

unprovoked genocidal attack and ethnic cleansing against Armenians of Artsakh, also

known as Nagorno-Karabakh, starting on September 27, 2020. Azerbaijan with the

declared assistance from Turkey reawakened the conflict from dormancy by

launching a large-scale offensive against Artsakh. In its war effort, Azerbaijan relied on

thousands of Turkish-paid jihadist mercenaries airlifted from terrorist camps in Syria,

Libya, and Pakistan, and brought to fight alongside the Azerbaijani Army. The 2020

invasion opened a new chapter in the history of regional warfare and involved

unmatched suffering of the civilian population. For 44 days, the world largely watched

in deafening silence as over 5,000 Armenians were massacred.

With illegal and banned weapons, including cluster bombs and white phosphorus

munitions, the aggressors destroyed towns and villages, indiscriminately killed people

mainly between the ages of 18-21, and occupied approximately 80% of Artsakh.

By November 9, 2020, when a new ceasefire was declared, 100,000 people, 2/3 of

Artsakh’s population was driven out of their ancestral land and made refugees.

Despite calls from bipartisan Congress members to intervene, most of the world stayed

silent. Many nations, mainly in Europe, are heavily invested in Azerbaijan’s oil and gas

and the Caspian pipeline that delivers it to Europe.

Through a journalist and activist’s lens, Motherland focuses the world’s attention on the

atrocities, war crimes, and crimes against humanity committed by Azerbaijan and

Turkey against Artsakh and Armenia. It chronicles the struggle of the Armenian people

to come to terms with its fate, mourn the loss more than 5,000 people, and pick up the

pieces and carry on as they have for millennia. It includes interviews with war heroes,

displaced refugees, American and Armenian high-profile elected officials, and

ordinary people.

The film also accounts for the apathy of the greater world community, the hypocrisy of

public figures who preach about human rights but show inaction when reality hits, and

how the press is easily manipulated by a rogue nation’s campaign of hate,

disinformation, and propaganda.