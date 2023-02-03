Conversation with the Founder of the Assyrian Genocide and Research Center (SEYFO Center) Mr. Sabro Bengaro (Video)

The Assyrian genocide also known as Seyfo, Assyrian for Sword, was the mass slaughter of the Assyrians by Ottoman and irregular Kurdish forces during World War I.

The Assyrian Genocide Research Center, also known as the Seyfo Center, was established in 2003. Wally Sarkeesian founder and Journalist of Gagrule.net we had the pleasure Interviewing Mr. Sabro Bengaro the organization’s founder, who is completing his Ph.D. at The University of Texas University at Dallas. We talked about the Assyrian genocide and Seyfo Center’s recent publication, The History of the Assyrian Nation in the Twentieth Century, with Special Emphasis on the Events of World Wars I and II, written in Assyrian by Koorish Yacob Shlemon and translated into English by Arianne Ishaya, Ph.D.

