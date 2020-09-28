Artsakh Defense Army subdivisions carry out punitive actions against terrorist State of Azerbaijan video

The press secretary of the Ministry of Defense Shushan Stepanyan published the video of “Zinuzh” program, where she sees how the units of the Defense Army carry out punitive actions, hitting the targets of the enemy. As reported by Armenpress, it is mentioned that the soldiers fulfill their tasks at a high level.

In the early morning of September 27, Azerbaijan started active shelling along the line of contact with Artsakh. Peaceful settlements are also being shelled. The first victims of the Azerbaijani attack were a woman and a child in the Martuni region. The Armenian side has 58 victims, about 120 wounded with various degrees of bodily injuries. The enemy shelled schools, including in Stepanakert.

A general military mobilization has been declared in the Republic of Armenia և Artsakh։.

As a result of the actions unleashed by Azerbaijan in the direction of Artsakh, according to verified information, the Azerbaijani side has more than 400 casualties. According to the information available so far, the Azerbaijani Armed Forces lost a total of 4 helicopters, 36 ATS, 36 tanks, a rear combat vehicle, as well as 2 engineering armored vehicles, 47 armored vehicles and 1 aircraft.