Every Crime Pashinyan committed even running over a pregnant woman and killing her baby go scots free.

The father of the pregnant woman Pashinyan’s convoy ran over and left to die last year says the courts are covering up the case. He says most of the witnesses are cops who were not at the scene, while actual eyewitnesses are not being called to testify.

Yesterday, NA Speaker Alen Simonyan assured that those responsible for the death of 28-year-old Sona Mnatsakanyan, who died as a result of being hit by Police Major Aram Navasardyan at the intersection of Paronyan-Leo streets on April 26, 2022, will be held accountable. Meanwhile, Sona’s father has concerns that attempts are being made to acquit the accused.

“90 percent of the witnesses in Sona’s death case were police officers, people who had nothing to do with the specific case, relatives of the accused, relatives of the accused, police officers who were standing one or three intersections away from the incident. How their testimony should have helped the case, they could have called the woman walking in front of my daughter, who was one meter away, who managed to run past, they could have called the residents living in that area, who were very angry, as witnesses. According to the regulatory inspector, he warned the driver that if he went back, the people were so angry that they might retaliate. I am concerned because during the last interrogation they invited an expert who gave a conclusion on the driver’s guilt, we got the impression that he was afraid to answer questions about his own written testimony, we had the impression that there was a fear of losing his job. Not to mention that it is not excluded that the court decides to appoint an expert examination for a double and groundless reason, at the request of the defense side, and the purpose of the double examination is one thing: to hide the driver’s guilt. If the court approves their petition and re-examination is appointed, I have nothing to lose, my wife was fired after the incident, my desire to work is not great, there is nothing to keep me here either, I will do everything, until the ECHR, so that the final result is fair. Finally, do they have to pull something or not, or do they seem to be the most capable, suspicious of the behavior of the staff accompanying the Prime Minister? They continue to drive fast cars in the same way, drive over pedestrians, who gave them that right? When the prime minister was elected or re-elected, he made other promises. I want to remind you, maybe that person will understand that he came to power through the people, is he protecting the interests of that people or is his policeman important? The policeman is ours, now I understand that expression in a different way, he is ours, he does not protect the interests of the people, but theirs,” said Sona’s father, Mnatsakan Mnatsakanyan. Arpine SIMONYAN

