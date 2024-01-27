“SQUARE”: THE REQUIREMENT TO HAVE A NEW CONSTITUTION IN ARMENIA WAS FORCED BY ALIYEV of AZERBAIJAN IN WRITING

As much as the CP members deny that they did not receive the demand-instruction to have a new Constitution from Aliyev, our sources in the diplomatic field say that in the draft of the peace treaty, Aliyev fixed that demand in writing. He wrote that Armenia’s internal legislation should be harmonized so that the contracting parties do not have territorial claims against each other.

It should be noted that a national referendum will adopt the new Constitution, and “more than half of the participants in the referendum, but not less than a quarter of the citizens who have the right to participate in the referendums”, should vote in favor of the new Constitution, that is, as many as Nikol Pashinyan and his team voted in the previous elections. have received And CP received 688 thousand votes. In other words, at least 647 thousand people must vote in favor of the new Constitution. The solution to the issue can be the “cleaning” of the voters’ register, which is being discussed by the authorities.

It should be noted that the purpose of having a new Constitution and not of changing the existing one is to delete the reference to the Declaration of Independence from the preamble of the main law. The point is that the preamble cannot be edited with the amendment, and in case of adopting a new Constitution, you can just write a new preamble.

