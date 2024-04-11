AZERBAIJAN PRESS QUOTES NIKOL PASHINIAN VERBALLY

Nikol Pashinyan and members of the ruling “Civil Contract” party in general often become the heroes of the Azerbaijani media thanks to the “jewels” of their thoughts. Before 2018, the Armenian people often compared Baku’s dictator Ilham with a sheep, a gorilla that escaped from the forest, ridiculed and made jokes. Now the situation has changed: Azerbaijani mass media are writing mocking materials about Pashinyan, inventing songs: “Noldu Pashinyan”. And they watch with a magnifying glass what Nikol Pashinyan says, how poor he has become and became their “ambassador”, how he convinces his people to give Azerbaijan what it wants, not to attack us, etc.

They pay particular attention to the statements made by Nikol Pashinyan from the country’s number one podium and during government meetings. Even language slips and errors become the topic of Azerbaijani press publications. For example, when Pashinyan announced in the National Assembly on April 10, “What is Azeri should be under the control of Azerbaijan, what is Armenian should be under the control of Azerbaijan”, obviously missing it, then he asked, surprised by the reaction of the hall. “What did I say?” even this statement appeared in the Azerbaijani press.

Haqqin.az was so impressed by the leap of thought of Nikol Pashinyan that Azeri websites spread the video and made fun of the RA Prime Minister.

Almost all the statements of the leader of Armenia find a place in the Azerbaijani press as exceptional truth. Referring to Nikol Pashinyan’s statement, Haqqin.az writes:

“Armenia is not against starting the demarcation process from the four villages of the Tavush region, which were captured by Armenia during the first Karabakh war. RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan announced this in the parliament,” writes the Azerbaijani website, complaining that Armenia is left alone and Russia is left out of the Armenian-Azerbaijani conflict.

“CSTO observers will be present in Armenia as peacekeepers, not as allies,” Pashinyan said.

