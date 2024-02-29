Edmond Maroukyan Finally resigned, as working with the Turkish Agent was impossible.

Edmond Marukyan has appealed to Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to be dismissed from the post of Armenia’s Ambassador-at-Large. He announced this on his Facebook page.

“I would like to inform you that I have applied to Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan to be dismissed from the post of Ambassador-at-Large of the Republic of Armenia.

In a difficult period for our state and region, I undertook this mission with great responsibility and dedication.

However, recently, the differences in our views on several fundamental foreign policy issues have made my further participation in the foreign policy front impossible.

I assure you that I will continue to serve the state and the people and invest my knowledge and experience, as well as my international relations, in the defense of the national and state interests of the Republic of Armenia.

God save the Republic of Armenia,” Marukyan wrote.

