These three yellow journalists will distort history, much like Tatul Hakobyan, to align with the narrative of Nikol Pashinyan, the current Prime Minister of Armenia, and Eric Hacopian, a front-line deceptive liar. Among others, they helped bring Turkish Agent Pashinyan to power. Now, they are desperately trying to link Bishop Bagrat Galstanyan to Iran’s Ayatollah Khomeini. How much dirtier can they get? Bishop Bagrat did not come to preach Christianity to a nation that has been Christian since 301 AD; he came to save the Armenian Nation from the current Turkish ruler who, over the past six years, has destroyed Armenia and Artsakh, creating a second genocide.

Here is an article written by William Bairamian on X.

This article was written by William Bairamian on X.

Ever wonder how Eric Hacopian manages to be consistently wrong yet still works at CivilNet?

As an old friend of Salpi Ghazarian, the cofounder of CivilNet, who many believe still pulls the strings, Hacopian was placed in his position to convey specific messages.

He’s also friends with Zareh Sinanyan and his former assistant, Sara Anjargolian, founder of the foreign-funded Impact Hub. I’m not sure how relevant that is, but it’s worth noting.

What messages are these, you ask? To understand, you need to look at CivilNet’s funding sources, which include substantial sums from foreign governments and others. You can either accept their claims of “independent journalism” (lol) or question if that money comes with strings attached.

Hacopian, like many at CivilNet over the years, acts as a mouthpiece, saying what he’s instructed to say. Don’t believe me? Ask Tatul Hakobyan, a longtime CivilNet contributor and recipient of grants promoting Armenian-Azeri friendship. Hakobyan eventually found CivilNet’s suppression of his ability to speak the truth about Armenia so unbearable that he quit (or was he fired?).

So, Hacopian sits there, trying to stay awake on camera, and makes absurd comparisons, like equating an Archbishop of the Armenian Apostolic Church to an Iranian mullah. This is the level of “analysis” provided.

And what’s more, no one at CivilNet challenges him or demands a real analysis. The message must be delivered, and for some of CivilNet’s audience, it will resonate.

Money well spent, right, @USAID?

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

