Turkification of Armenia Step by Step, Pashinyan Constitutional Change of Armenia

Today, during an interview with Public Radio of Armenia, Pashinyan discussed the New Constitution and the Declaration of Independence. “We need to settle our relations with the Declaration today. Now the question is whether our state policy should be directed to it and whether our state policies should be guided by that message and should be based on the decision of the National Council of Nagorno Karabakh and the Supreme Council of Armenia on the reunification of Karabakh and Armenia. This is a matter of political choice. If so, we will never have peace,” he said. Notably, Ilham Aliyev, President of Azerbaijan, shared a similar message today during the meeting with Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union Martin Chungong. He highlighted that the Constitution and other legal documents of Armenia have to be changed. He noted that Armenia’s claims against Azerbaijan in international courts are based on issues such as “Armenia’s non-recognition of the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, the separation of Karabakh from Azerbaijan.”

