Democrats are terrified of #NicoleShanahan. RFKJr’s VP.

She’s not just an immensely successful daughter of a Chinese immigrant (her mother worked as a maid), but also an active figure within the Democratic Party and a significant contributor. With powerful political ties that could greatly benefit RFK Jr., she’s poised to resonate strongly with young voters, and crucially, she possesses a deep understanding of the workings of Big Tech.

The more I reflect on RFK Jr.’s decision to choose her as his running mate, the more I’m convinced of its brilliance. Securing a former Democrat who is female, a person of color, exceptionally accomplished, affluent, and ready to fiercely advocate for his core principles and agenda is a political masterstroke that will unsettle both Republicans and Democrats, particularly the entrenched interests of corporate America, including Big Pharma, Big Food, the military-industrial complex, and K Street lobbyists.

Shanahan embodies a flawless and inspirational American success narrative, defying the odds and emerging from poverty—a true embodiment of the American dream.

In these times, Americans yearn for bold dreams about what America could and should become for all its citizens.

