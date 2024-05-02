Pashinyan demilitarizes the Armenian military, militarizing the police, with The Help of the USA

Ռ. Հեքիմյան Write on Twitter X

While Pashinyan demilitarizes the Armenian military, he is further militarizing the police, those most loyal to the regime will find their way into a new ‘police guard’ “If the draft passes the National Assembly, a purely police service will be created with new weapons and trained personnel in accordance with international standards,

which will be entrusted with the maintenance of public order and public safety, the protection of state buildings and important objects, the escorting of delegations provided for by the state protocol, as well as ensuring the legal regime of martial law and state of emergency.” The US has been in the process of ‘assisting’ Armenia in police training and anti-riot training for years now while it assisted Azerbaijan in militarization. All of this feeds into the greater plan of making Armenia more susceptible to invasion, while ensuring Pashinyan keeps his position of power. All leads to the creation of a win-win situation for NATO, pan-Turkic, and Israeli plans in the region.

