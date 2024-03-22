Corruption: Alen Simonyan hired his millionaire father-in-law to take him to Paris. “Zhoghovurd”

“Zhoghovurd” daily writes: “National Assembly President Alen Simonyan arranged for his son’s godfather, who is a big businessman, to take him to Paris for a job in the lowest echelon of the National Assembly. “Zhoghovurd” daily made another sensational revelation.

Before going into the details, let’s note that corruption haunts Alen Simonyan. In many episodes of his activity, there are glaring examples of corruption, which Alen Simonyan himself previously criticized as unacceptable.

And so, “Zhoghovurd” daily newspaper learned that in 2021, when Alen Simonyan was in a sour period of his career, he was newly appointed as the Speaker of the National Assembly, using his official position, accepted the millionaire Kavori to work under him in the National Assembly, included him in the work delegation, which were sent to Paris.

Examining the order of the Speaker of the National Assembly, at first glance, everything is in order, it seems that all of them are employees of the National Assembly, some of whom are covered by the RA state budget, some of them traveled with their own funds, but after studying the list, we noticed that Edgar Avagyan is mentioned in the last places of the list. the name, which is presented by the junior specialist of the passport service department of the protocol department of the staff of the National Assembly, and the junior specialists almost never go to any country with the speaker of the National Assembly.

“Zhoghovurd” daily found out that the above-mentioned person is the godfather of Alen Simonyan’s son. Yes, it is the same Edgar Avagyan, who is one of the owners of the “Pallada Tsaghkadzor” residential complex in Tsaghkadzor, the owner of “Freenews” television company, where the director is Alen Simonyan’s wife.

“Zhoghovurd” daily turned to the Public Relations and Communication Department of the RA National Assembly, where they officially confirmed the information we had.

It turned out that the godfather of Alen Simonyan’s son, Edgar Avagyan, really started working at the National Assembly on November 5, 2021 and worked there for almost 3 months, until January 17, 2022.

It turns out that Alen Simonyan has found an easy way to travel with the sponsor under his authority. The strange thing is, of course, that Edgar Avagyan, posing as an oligarch, agreed to go to France or other countries as part of the NA delegation, to be met “under” the plane by special cars, and taken to a high-class hotel.”

