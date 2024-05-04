Armenia: Ishkhan Gevorgyan: The march from Tavush will be welcomed with a round-the-clock sit-in in Yerevan

On May 4, at 18:00, the 72-hour sit-in announced by Ishkhan Gevorgyan ended in front of the Government building. It was, in his words, a step to express impatience with the “one-sided process of handing over the homeland” to what is happening in Tavush. According to him, the conditional duration of the action was related to the 72-hour “detention” (ed.-arrest) of people fighting against injustice in Tavush. With this “voluntary 72-hour detention” he expresses his support to all those Armenians who do not agree with the government’s actions.

Ishkhan Gevorgyan is a participant in the 44-day Artsakh war, and later also in combat operations in various positions in Armenia. Today, on the last day of his sit-in, having learned about the protest march from Tavush to Yerevan, together with the other “irreconcilable citizens” who joined him, he decided to perform round-the-clock duty in front of the Government building and welcome the marchers on May 9.

“During these three days, I got to know many real Armenians who are also not at peace with all this. Today, at 3 o’clock, I learned that Bagrat Srbazan will come to Yerevan with the Armenians fighting in Tavush. We decided to establish round-the-clock shifts and create a corner of people who are not reconciled with this situation here. Let’s gather, express our lack of peace, discuss ways to get out of this situation, and finally welcome the march led by Bagrat Srbazan,” said Ishkhan Gevorgyan, handing over the “shift” to his friend Andranik Yeghoyan.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

