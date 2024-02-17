BREAKING: Robert Kennedy Jr. has been granted a massive victory in his lawsuit against the Biden administration for colluding with social media companies to censor him and others.

RFK Jr. was able to win a preliminary injunction against the White House and several federal agencies as a federal judge ruled that the government was “insinuating themselves into the social-media companies’ private affairs and blurring the line between public and private action.”

Judge Doughty said Kennedy provided substantial evidence that the Biden administration had coerced the companies into suppressing free speech related to Covid, elections, gas prices, climate change, gender, and abortion.

“It is certainly likely that Defendants could use their power over millions of people to suppress alternative views or moderate content that they do not agree with in the upcoming 2024 national election,” the judge added.

The injunction is stayed until 10 days after the Supreme Court rules on Missouri v Biden, though it prevents the White House and other agencies from coercing social media companies to “remove, delete, suppress, or reduce… content containing protected free speech.”

This is a major triumph for free speech in the country that RFK Jr. has won.

Source: Christian Movick

