Massive Arrests In Yerevan As Police break legs and arms of the protestors Armenian Dictator Praises Border Deal With Azerbaijan

Armenian Dictator Nikol Pashinian praised a controversial border-demarcation deal with Azerbaijan, calling it a great success, in opening remarks to a cabinet meeting on May 16. Thousands of protesters opposing the agreement gathered again outside the government building, which was cordoned off by police in riot gear.

Protesters led by Archbishop Bagrat Galstanian have opposed what they call “unilateral territorial concessions” to Azerbaijan as they demand Pashinian’s resignation over his security policies.

