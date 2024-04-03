Russia MFA: Pashinyan & NATO sold Karabakh to Azerbaijan, not Russia

Armenia made decisions regarding Nagorno-Karabakh under the influence of NATO, and the statements that Russia and the CSTO did not help Armenia during the escalation of the situation in the region are lies. The official representative of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA), Maria Zakharova, stated this on the air of Zvezda television.

“I accuse all those who believe and propagate that idea of lying. It is not true; it is a lie. Yerevan made the decision after consulting with the West. I accuse all those who propagate and spread the idea of Russia and the CSTO’s guilt for the decisions that Yerevan made regarding Karabakh of lying,” said Zakharova.

According to her, Western countries have brought forward the topic of Armenia’s official abandoning of Nagorno-Karabakh. The rights of the residents of Nagorno-Karabakh were in no way included or guaranteed in the documents that were signed at the behest of the NATO members.

Zakharova added that the new escalation of tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan depends only on the extent to which Armenia will allow the EU, US, and the UK to destructively influence the situation in the region and the country.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

