BREAKING: Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has urged Armenia to consider constitutional changes for peace. Aliyev made several statements during the reception of the Secretary General of the Inter-Parliamentary Union, Martin Chungong, discussing the Armenian-Azerbaijani peace negotiations and proposed amendments to the Constitution of Armenia.

According to Aliyev, there is already de facto peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, with a peaceful situation maintained on the border for several months. He believes peace can be achieved through changes to the Constitution of Armenia and other relevant documents. Aliyev criticized France for what he perceived as a destructive regional policy, accusing it of fueling the fire. Aliyev highlighted that many legal documents of Armenia contain points asserting territorial claims to Azerbaijan. He pointed out that various conventions and documents do not recognize Azerbaijan’s sovereignty over Karabakh. Aliyev emphasized that Armenia’s claims against Azerbaijan in international courts are based on issues such as Armenia’s non-recognition of Azerbaijan’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as well as the separation of Karabakh from Azerbaijan. According to Aliyev, achieving peace requires ending these claims and changing the Constitution of Armenia and other legal documents. Notably, the Prime Minister of Armenia, Nikol Pashinyan, made a similar claim days ago, stating that the Armenian Constitution does not need amendments; it needs to be changed.

