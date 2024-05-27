“Let him try.” Bagrat Srbazan, what will they do if Nikol Pashinyan enters the Sardarapat memorial?

“I don’t even know if he will come or not. We are going to Sardarapat to traditionally celebrate May 28, like September 21, like the day of Mount Musa,” Bagrat Srbazan, leader of the “Tavush for the Motherland” movement, told reporters, answering the question if RA Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan would celebrate May 28. When he goes to Sardarapat, are they going to take action? Bagrat Srbazan answered, “If Nikol Pashinyan enters the Sardarapat Memorial, what will they do?” “Let him try.” The journalists were interested in what the reaction of the law enforcement officers would be, Srbazan said. “They are not law enforcement officers; they are police officers.” To clarify, if you succeed and become the prime minister, how will you solve the problem from the legal side, Bagrat Srbazan answered that it is not a question to be answered on your feet. Journalists reminded that there were people on the side of the movement who were there at the beginning, but then did not appear, for example, Arman Tatoyan, Bagrat Srbazan responded: “Arman Tatoyan is my brother, he is always present from the beginning and the end of the movement.” To the question of how he will overcome the constitutional ban on dual citizenship in order to become prime minister, Bagrat Srbazan answered: “Now, what does that have to do with going to Sardarapat?” The Bishop responded to the journalist’s observation, which is one of the most important questions. “The most important issue is the removal of this person, which will happen. the rest is derivative. After the removal, there will be a very good job.”

