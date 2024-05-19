Armenian Dictatorship: Handing Territory to the Enemy with No Election No Debate & No Referendum with the rule of one man and corrupt police

By Wally Sarkeesian,

Never before in the history of mankind have Street thugs taken power in the streets by deceiving citizens with claims of corruption. This individual seizes control, forms his own police force akin to a personal army, and corrupts them. He then partitions the country, making decisions without debate, referendum, or election, ruling as a dictator and acting solely in his own interest and that of his enemies. This is unprecedented in human history. He turned 120,000 Armenians of Artsakh into refugees struggling to survive, and now he’s even giving part of Armenia to Azerbaijan. Look at those police officers—they’re all in their twenties and only care about their pockets. This must be stopped. By any definition, this is treason. This man is a total criminal, recruited by the Turks, and is furthering Turkish interests.

