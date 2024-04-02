Breaking News: Aram Gabrelyanov exposed Nikol Pashinyan, & Anna Hakobyan’s sexual adventures

The famous Russian-based media manager Aram Gabrelyanov has published a sensational post on his social media channel, where he talks about the “interview” given by Araik Harutyunyan, the fourth president of Artsakh, who was taken hostage in Baku.

Gabrelyanov, in particular, referring to the Russian special services, says that Nikol Pashinyan is in the hands of Aliyev, “in chains”. The point is that, as a result of the testimony taken from Arayik Harutyunyan, the Azerbaijani forces found out the huge corruption schemes in which both Arayik Harutyunyan, Nikol Pashinyan, Serzh Sargsyan and the latter’s son-in-law Mikael Minasyan are involved.

Araik Harutyunyan’s testimony is actually completely presented in his “interview” that he gave to AzTV, but the TV channel has not yet published the video of the conversation.

The reason for not publishing, according to Aram Gabrelyanov, is Aliyev’s understanding that immediately after the video is made public, the image of Nikol Pashinyan, the pioneer of the fight against “corruption” and Serzh Sargsyan, will be on the air.

“Arayik gives facts that Nikoli was brought to power by Serzh Sargsyan out of fear of Western threats against his and his son-in-law’s accounts kept in Italy. Arayik tells about the facts of frauds related to trade in gold (apparently, the mining industry in the territory of Artsakh – ed.), timber and grain. Anna Hakobyan, Nikol Pashinyan’s wife, played the main role in that trade, who demanded to transfer the proceeds of the stolen and realized goods to the accounts of her personal fund (apparently, the “My Step” fund is meant – ed.).

Gabrelyanov reports that Arayik Harutyunyan also told about Anna Hakobyan’s sexual adventures, which were initially discovered by the Azerbaijani special bodies, but later it became clear that Pashinyan was aware of the woman’s behavior, which he likes.

“So, Aliyev’s main weapon, discovering that Pashinyan is corrupt, worked, and he (meaning Nikol Pashinyan – ed.) is ready to hand over Armenian villages and lands due to the fear of being exposed. And all the horror spread by Nikol, “land or war”, is done to cover up his corruption once again”, Aram Gabrelyanov concluded.

