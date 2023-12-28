Breaking News: 30 Israelis terrorists in black clothes and masks attacked Armenian quarter in Jerusalem Video.

The “Cows’ Garden” in the Armenian Quarter of Jerusalem has been detained. Vigen Demirchyan, a Jerusalem Armenian community member, said.

Two Armenians were detained,

Demirchyan believes that this attack was organized by the company’s security service, which has been trying to occupy the area of the “Cows’ Garden” for a long time.

The Armenian Patriarch of Jerusalem reports that a lawsuit it filed was met less than 24 hours later by “over 30 armed provocateurs in ski masks with lethal and less-than-lethal weaponry.” This was in Israeli-occupied East Jerusalem.

As we already informed, a group of terrorists in black clothes and masks, numbering about 30 people, armed with sticks, tear gas grenades, and some other means on Thursday attacked the Armenians in the “Cows’ Garden” area of the Armenian Quarter of the Old City of Jerusalem to harm them, take them out of the area, and intimidate them. Also, these terrorists started throwing stones at Armenians.

The Armenian youth and the surprised Armenian clerics started a real battle against them, adequately responding and holding the area until the police officers—located 200 meters away—arrived late at the scene.

The attack has been stopped.

Two Armenians, however, were taken to the police.

The Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem informs that several priests, deacons, and students of the Armenian Theological Academy, as well as some local Armenians, were seriously injured.

“This is the criminal response we have received for filing a lawsuit with the Jerusalem District Court regarding the ‘Cows’ Garden’ issue, which was officially received by the court 24 hours ago,” the patriarchate added, in particular.

