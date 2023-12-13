Gagrule.net Honors the Armenian Heroes of Jerusalem: Recognizing the Bravery of these Individuals for the Armenian Nation.

By Wally Sarkeesian,

Boris Avedesian, Bedig Giragossian, Hagop Jernazian, Kegham Balian, Saro Nalbandian, and other Armenians have tirelessly collaborated day and night alongside their fellow Armenians. Their collective goal is to safeguard the Armenian quarter from the encroachment of Israeli extremists.

With unwavering resolve and a swift response, the Armenian community in Jerusalem has united to resist Israeli attempts to seize significant Armenian communal property, crucial to their history and vitality.

Jerusalem Story has covered various accounts of the ongoing standoff between Israel and the Armenian community, particularly concerning the control of Armenian church property. Since the initial reporting in November, heightened aggression from Israeli entities has compelled the Armenian community to swiftly and cohesively defend their rights. This struggle not only impacts the Armenian community’s rights but also poses a threat to the very presence of the Christian community in Jerusalem. With such spirit and determination, the liberation of Artsakh will soon reemerge on the horizon.

