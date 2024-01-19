Hrant Dink is commemorated at the place where he was shot

Hrant Dink, the founder and editor-in-chief of our newspaper, is commemorated at the place where he was shot on the 17th anniversary of his murder. There are also commemoration events in different cities and countries.

The commemoration will take place on January 19 at 15.00 in front of the old Agos office, as every year.

You can watch the commemoration meeting from 14.00 on the following link:

Hrant’s Friends, who organized the commemoration, included the following statements in the call text:

“The shooter of the Hrant Dink murder was 17 years old when he shot Hrant Dink 17 years ago. Today he walks freely among us. Those who said to shoot that day are still on duty. A shameful performance was staged under the name of trial. Hrant Dink Murder remains a huge stain in the history of this country.

We object, we rebel, we demand justice.

“We are at the place where they shot him, in front of 23.5 Memory Place (former Agos office), at 15.00 on Friday, January 19, at 15.00, on Friday, January 19, to express our rebellion more and louder, side by side, and to commemorate Hrant Dink on the 17th anniversary of his murder.”

Other events

Hrant Dink will be commemorated with different events throughout the week.

The title of the talk that will take place on Thursday, January 18 at 19.00 at Nostalji Kitap Cafe in Pangaltı is “Hrant Dink and the Struggle for Justice in Turkey”. The moderator of the conversation, in which Masis Kürkçügil was the speaker, is Sesil Artuç. Address: Teyyareci Fehmi Street, Şişli.

On Thursday, January 18, Agos Armenian pages editor Pakrat Estukyan will meet with the students of Surp Haç Tıbrevank School and share passages from Hrant Dink’s life.

Anatolian Music Cultures Association and METU Alumni Association are also holding a commemoration program for Hrant Dink on Friday, January 19 at 20:00 at METU Alumni Association Vişnelik Facilities. Akis Music Group will take the stage in the program titled “Sonic Witnesses of Migration – Gomidas Folk Songs/Ah Cilicia”. The guests of the event, where L. Doğan Tılıç was the speaker, are İsmail Hakkı Demircioğlu and Sabri Ejder Öziç.

A commemoration event is held at the Gorky Theater in Berlin on January 19, as every year. At the event, Can Dündar, former editor-in-chief of Cumhuriyet newspaper, will read a selection of Hrant Dink’s texts together with Saro Emirze and Sesede Terzyan, accompanied by the music of François Regis, in memory of Hrant Dink. The address of the event, which will start at 19.30 local time, is Am Festungsgraben 2, 10117 Berlin.

Continuing its work in Germany, AKEBI (Activist Action Union Against Racism, Nationalism and Discrimination) is organizing an event in Berlin on January 19 at 19.00 local time. At the event, where lawyer Hülya Deveci and Bülent Aydın from Hrant’s Friends Initiative will speak via live connection, Stepan Gantralyan, Selim Kırılmaz and Efe Bahadır, as well as the Mozaik Berlin choir, will stage their musical performances. The event was organized by Akebi e. V. Böckhstr. at 24, 10967 Berlin.

The commemoration event, which will be jointly organized by the German-Armenian Society of the Turkey Germany Cultural Forum in Cologne, Stimmen Der Solidaritat and Tüday, will start on the evening of January 19 at 19:00 local time. The address of the event where the artist Yaşar Kurt will give a musical concert as follows: Hohenzollernbrücke, 50679 Köln Am Armenischen Genozid-Mahnmal

The commemoration event in Nuremberg, Germany, on January 19 will be moderated by Eylem Çamuroğlu Çığ from Bayrueth University. Vartan Estukyan from Agos and writer Kemal Yalçın will take part in the panel as speakers. The European Assembly of Exiles (ASM) is among the organizers of the event, which will start at 18.00 local time. The address of the event is Kulturladen Villa Leon Philipp-Koerber-Weg 1

Dialogues Without Borders Initiative is holding a commemoration event on Saturday, January 20. Registration is required to participate in the event that will be broadcast on YouTube. Özgür Sevgi Göral, Rober Koptaş and Adnan Çelik are the speakers at the event moderated by Başak Ertür. Artist Suna Alan will also contribute with his musical performance.

