Crescenta Valley Youth Center Presents “From Artsakh to Amenia and the Current Situation” by Gev Iskajyan, Dickran Khodanian & William Bairamian

On Tuesday, March 5, 2024, the Educational Committee of the Crescenta Valley Meher & Satig Der Ohanessian Youth Center will host a lecture on “From Artsakh to Armenia and the Current Situation” presented by Gev Iskajyan, Dickran Khodanian and William Bairamian. The presentation will begin at 7:30 pm Pacific Time at Crescenta Valley Youth Center located at 2633 Honolulu Ave., Montrose, CA 91020.



This presentation will center around the political environment that’s taken place in Artsakh since 2020 including the blockade, war, and ethnic cleansing.



The assault on Artsakh went beyond conventional warfare, leading to widespread atrocities and the displacement of its indigenous population. Beyond the immediate military engagements, this presentation delves into the subsequent ethnic cleansing that shook the very foundations of the region. Key themes include the impact on civilian populations, the destruction of cultural heritage, and the broader geopolitical implications of the conflict.



The topic will also include a brief overview of the currently dismal political atmosphere in Armenia with a retrospective of how we arrived here. Ultimately, it is impossible to understand how today’s tragic circumstances came about and how to prevent it in the future without understanding the causes.



Gev Iskajyan is a native of Los Angles who was residing in Artsakh and serving as the executive director of the Armenian National Committee of Artsakh. He had been living in Artsakh for two years, encompassing the entire duration of the blockade and Azerbaijan’s genocide campaign in October 2023.



Dickran Khodanian is a researcher and journalist who holds a Master’s Degree in History from Boston University and a Bachelor’s Degree in History and Armenian Studies from California State University, Northridge. He has previously served as the Communications Director of the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region (ANCA-WR) and as the Assistant Editor of the Armenian Weekly. He divides his time between Armenia and the US.



William Bairamian is the founder and editor of the Armenian periodical, The Armenite. He has B.A. degree from UCLA in international relation and MS degree from Columbia University in international and public affairs.



The presentation will be followed by a question and answer session. Please reserve the date and time by attending the meeting.



Below is the YouTube video presentation on “CULTURAL GENOCIDE, The History and the Future of Armenian Heritage Sites in Artsakh” presented by Dr. Marco Brambilla at the Crescenta Valley Youth Center in Montrose, California on Thursday, January 25, 2024.



https://youtu.be/VGqY9bkz4SE