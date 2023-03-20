On March 25, 2023, at 11 AM PST, the ANCA-WR Education Committee will hold its 6th Annual Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon. 

Educators to be Honored at 6th Annual Armenian

Genocide Education Awards Luncheon

WHEN

Saturday, March 25th, 2023, 11 AM-2 PM

WHERE

Legacy Ballroom

6410 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91201

WHY

Honoring educators who have surpassed their call of duty

in teaching about the Armenian Genocide

RSVP BY

Thursday, March 23, 2023

On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 AM PST, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Education Committee will hold its 6th Annual Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon.

Nine educators and a journalist will be honored for their contributions toward educating about the Armenian Genocide and its aftermath in public and private educational institutions, broadcasts, and publications. Araksya Karapetyan of FOX 11 LA will emcee the event.

The event will take place at Legacy Ballroom in Glendale, California. For additional information about the Awards Luncheon or to RSVP to attend and cover the Award Ceremony, contact Anna Gasparyan at anna@ancawr.org; 818-745-4555.

Honorees:

Armenian Genocide Education Legacy Award

Dr. Stephan Astourian, Professor & Former Executive Director of Armenian Studies, University of California, Berkeley

Richard G. Hovannisian Higher Educator Award

Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, Professor, Columbia University



Ambassador Henry Morgenthau Sr. Courage Award

Christina Pascucci, Journalist, Fox News



Armenian Genocide Education Award

Violet De Luna, Educator, Toll Middle School,

Glendale Unified School District

Celeste Lau, Valley View Elementary School,

Glendale Unified School District

Manuel Lopez, Alisal High School,

Salinas Union High School District

Ana Quintanilla, Mountain View Elementary School,

Los Angeles Unified School District



Zaruhy “Sara” Chitjian Armenian Heritage Award

Anita Kazaryan, Burbank High School,

Burbank Unified School District

Talar Keoseyan, Teacher, Sunland Elementary School,

Los Angeles Unified School District

Taline Satamian, Franklin Elementary School,

Glendale Unified School District

Media/RSVP Contact: Anna Gasparyan

Email/Tel: anna@ancawr.org; 818-745-4555

Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region

104 N. Belmont St. Suite 200, Glendale CA 91206

