On March 25, 2023, at 11 AM PST, the ANCA-WR Education Committee will hold its 6th Annual Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon. 

Educators to be Honored at 6th Annual Armenian
Genocide Education Awards Luncheon
WHEN
Saturday, March 25th, 2023, 11 AM-2 PM
WHERE
6410 San Fernando Rd, Glendale, CA 91201
WHY
Honoring educators who have surpassed their call of duty
in teaching about the Armenian Genocide
RSVP BY
On Saturday, March 25, 2023, at 11 AM PST, the Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region Education Committee will hold its 6th Annual Armenian Genocide Education Awards Luncheon.
Nine educators and a journalist will be honored for their contributions toward educating about the Armenian Genocide and its aftermath in public and private educational institutions, broadcasts, and publications. Araksya Karapetyan of FOX 11 LA will emcee the event.
The event will take place at Legacy Ballroom in Glendale, California. For additional information about the Awards Luncheon or to RSVP to attend and cover the Award Ceremony, contact Anna Gasparyan at anna@ancawr.org; 818-745-4555.
Honorees:
Armenian Genocide Education Legacy Award
Dr. Stephan Astourian, Professor & Former Executive Director of Armenian Studies, University of California, Berkeley
Richard G. Hovannisian Higher Educator Award
Dr. Khatchig Mouradian, Professor, Columbia University
Ambassador Henry Morgenthau Sr. Courage Award
Christina Pascucci, Journalist, Fox News
Armenian Genocide Education Award
Violet De Luna, Educator, Toll Middle School,
Glendale Unified School District
Celeste Lau, Valley View Elementary School,
Glendale Unified School District
Manuel Lopez, Alisal High School,
Salinas Union High School District
Ana Quintanilla, Mountain View Elementary School,
Los Angeles Unified School District
Zaruhy “Sara” Chitjian Armenian Heritage Award
Anita Kazaryan, Burbank High School,
Burbank Unified School District
Talar Keoseyan, Teacher, Sunland Elementary School,
Los Angeles Unified School District
Taline Satamian, Franklin Elementary School,
Glendale Unified School District
Media/RSVP Contact: Anna Gasparyan
Email/Tel: anna@ancawr.org; 818-745-4555
Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region
104 N. Belmont St. Suite 200, Glendale CA 91206
