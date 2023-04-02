Friends of ANCA Western Region Hold Fundraising Reception for Senator Anthony Portantino’s Congressional Campaign, Photos

(Glendale, California) On March 30, the Friends of ANCA Western Region held a fundraising reception for Senator Anthony Portantino in his bid for Congress to succeed Rep. Adam Schiff in the 30th Congressional District of California. In February, the ANCA Western Region announced its endorsement of Senator Portantino for Congress.

The event took place at Brandview Ballroom in Glendale to support his campaign efforts and to give members of the community the opportunity to meet the Senator and discuss issues of concern within the community. The event was attended by dozens of donors, representatives of Armenian-American community organizations, and ANCA-Western Region Board and staff members. Representing the largest Armenian-American population center in California in the 25th Senate District, the Senator’s constituency ranges from the Tri-Cities to the western outskirts of San Bernardino County. The ANCA-WR recognized the Senator with the “Legislator of the Year Award” twice during its Annual Gala Banquets in 2011 and 2017.

“The ANCA Western Region is proud to endorse Senator Anthony Portantino in his campaign to succeed Congressman Adam Schiff to represent the largest Armenian-American constituency in the country. We are confident that in Washington DC, Senator Portantino will continue to build upon his strong record in Sacramento supporting Armenia, Artsakh, and our community,” said ANCA Western Region Chair, Nora Hovsepian Esq.

Senator Portantino has been a committed ally of the Armenian-American community throughout his long political career. His leadership on Armenian-American issues has expanded and strengthened relations between the State of California, the Republic of Armenia, and the Republic of Artsakh, including his establishment of the Select Committee on California, Armenia and Artsakh Mutual Trade, Art and Cultural Exchange in 2017 and the California-Armenia Trade & Services Desk at Impact Hub Yerevan in 2021.

“I am extremely honored to be the ANCA Western Region endorsed candidate for Congress. Having this tremendous grassroots organization advocating on my behalf is helping to make this a winning campaign. In concert with the endorsement, we held a highly successful fundraiser on the eve of the first quarter deadline. I am grateful for both the organization’s support and the generosity of the community. It was a great night!”

Senator Portantino is a principal co-author of AJR1: the California Assembly Resolution condemning Azerbaijan’s illegal blockade of Artsakh which has surpassed 110 days. AJR1 recently passed through the Assembly with a 59-0 vote. With Senator Portantino’s commitment to advancing issues of importance to the Armenian American community, the ANCA Western Region is confident the resolution will pass through the Senate as well.

California’s 30th Congressional District is home to the largest concentration of Armenian-American constituents anywhere in the United States, including the communities of Glendale, Burbank, the Foothills, and Little Armenia.

The Armenian National Committee of America – Western Region is the largest and most influential Armenian-American grassroots advocacy organization in the Western United States. Working in coordination with a network of offices, chapters, and supporters throughout the Western United States and affiliated organizations around the country, the ANCA-WR advances the concerns of the Armenian-American community on a broad range of issues.

