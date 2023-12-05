PASADENA: The 2024 Tournament of Roses Float Entry by the American Armenian Rose Float Association is unveiled.

PASADENA: In the upcoming 135th Tournament of Roses, the American Armenian Rose Float Association, Inc. is set to present the captivating entry “Armenian Melodies.” This float, a testament to the strength embodied by Armenian matriarchs throughout history, will showcase dynamic figures of Armenian mothers and daughters adorned in vibrant, traditional attire. Surrounding them will be significant symbols representing Armenian heritage and culture, perfectly aligning with the theme of the 135th Tournament of Roses, “Celebrating a World of Music.” The presentation, scheduled for January 1, 2024, at 8:00 a.m., will spotlight various musical instruments indigenous to Armenia.

Marking its sixth consecutive year participating in the Tournament of Roses, AARFA’s “Armenian Melodies” intricately captures the heroism of Armenian mothers as symbols of determination, resilience, and fortitude across centuries of upheaval. Through their unwavering support, these mothers serve as inspirations for their families and communities to persevere, even in the face of turbulent times.

The float’s design prominently features Armenian birds, including the crane, chukar, and little ringed plover, all native to the Armenian Highlands. These avian symbols are nestled around the mother and daughter figures, enriching the tableau with depth and character. Additionally, “Armenian Melodies” pays homage to Armenian musical traditions, with traditional wind instruments like the duduk, shvi, blul, and parkapzuk adorning the float. Percussion instruments such as the dhol and nagara complete the floral orchestra, contributing to the lively tapestry of the float.

