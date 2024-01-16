Opinion: Israel Must Protect Armenian Christians From Attacks in Jerusalem EX Armenian President

The former President of @ArmSarkissian Armenia: In Jerusalem’s Old City, home to the world’s oldest Armenian diaspora community, violence has broken out amid a land dispute that could threaten the Armenian Quarter’s future. We demand immediate intervention by the Israeli authorities.

Largely coordinated attacks against members of the Armenian community of Jerusalem are a matter of grave concern. These attacks have ranged from vandalism and destruction of property to physical violence against innocent civilians.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

