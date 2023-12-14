Wally Sarkeesian: Most Armenian people in Armenia and the Diaspora are by now aware that Pashinyan ascended to power in 2018 with the support of Turkey and Azerbaijan, with the sole aim of dismantling Artsakh and aligning with Turks.

Putine: Addressing the future of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) in light of Armenia and Moldova’s positions, Russian President Vladimir Putin clarified that it was not Russia that abandoned Karabakh; rather, it was Armenia that independently acknowledged Karabakh as part of Azerbaijan. Putin emphasized the complexity of internal political processes in Armenia, noting that the decision was made without extensive prior communication with Russia. He acknowledged both positive and negative aspects of this development, recognizing the intricate nature of the situation.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Facebook

X

