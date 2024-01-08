FRESNO, CA: Book Signing: The Dignity of Being American

PRESS RELEASE

Book Signing: The Dignity of Being American

Monday, January 8, 2024

Sophie Mekhitarian: 559.284.3018

Varoujan Der Simonian: 559.224.1001

FRESNO, CA: A book signing event for a recently published book, The Dignity of Being American, will take place on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 1:00 – 3:00 PM at the Armenian Museum of Fresno located at the University of California Center in Fresno, California.



Co-authored by Varoujan Der Simonian and Sophia Mekhitarian, the book records 14 histories of Fresno Displaced Persons. It highlights the extensive involvement of George Mardikian, the founder of ANCHA (American National Committee to Aid Homeless Armenians). The 260-page book includes details of the ANCHA Monument in Fresno, all six panels placed on the monument’s pedestal, extensive coverage of the role of the Unsung Heroes, over 300 photos, and traces of the DPs’ paths and the trials they endured.



Our mission is to focus on the accomplishments of our ANCHA leaders and affiliates for their magnanimous undertaking and to preserve our history for future generations. Heroes they were, and so shall remain.



As a donor to our ANCHA Monument, contributors are entitled to a copy of our recently published book The dignity of being American. We request donors attend the book signing event to pick up their complimentary copy.



The limited-edition books will be available on Wednesday, January 10, 2024, from 1:00-3:00 P.M. at the Armenian Museum of Fresno at the UC Center, 550 E. Shaw Avenue, Suite 130, Fresno, 93710. The building is located directly across the street from Fashion Fair. Please use the Shaw Avenue (main) entrance. Refreshments will be served.



Additional copies of this limited-edition book may be purchased at $60.00 per copy, pending availability. If you cannot attend, please get in touch with Varoujan Der Simonian at (559) 224-1001 to make other arrangements.

Wednesday, January 10, 2024

1:00 pm – 3:00 pm

At the Armenian Museum of Fresno 550 E. Shaw Ave. Fresno, CA 93710







