LA Times officially chooses Adrin Nazarian for Council District 2

NORTH HOLLYWOOD, CA — Mayor Karen Bass, LA Firefighters, and now, The Los Angeles Times. After exhaustive interviews with every candidate in the Council District 2 race, the Los Angeles Times have assertively endorsed Adrin Nazarian’s campaign. This endorsement reaffirms Nazarian’s deep understanding of the pressing issues and the bold leadership he brings to this district. The Times’ highlighted Adrin’s unmatched experience and diverse policy positions on the issues that face Los Angeles as their reasons for backing him.

“Nazarian is a thoughtful, collaborative leader who is willing to take on difficult, weedy issues,” said the LA Times in their article in support of Adrin. “In this race, Nazarian has experience and a record of leadership that makes him the best choice for voters.”

“I’m honored to have the support of such a prestigious and credible organization” said Nazarian. “I see this endorsement as a call to action. Like the Times’ outlined, our City needs experienced and community oriented leaders to usher in a new era in Los Angeles that represents the interests of the people, not special interests. I thank the Los Angeles Times for their stamp of approval, and to the residents of Council District 2, I am committed to representing you to the best of my ability, and I will not let you down.”

The Times’ is an immensely trusted entity in Los Angeles politics, and this endorsement will surely send significant waves of influence over the Council District 2 race as election day is rapidly approaching.

Former Assemblymember Nazarian served the East San Fernando Valley for a decade in the California State Assembly, where he worked successfully to pass protections for renters, patients and seniors. Former Assemblymember Nazarian is also known for creating the CalKIDS College Savings Program, the largest college savings program in the nation, ensuring every child born in California after July 2022, a path to college and career training. Former Assemblymember Nazarian and his family are residents of North Hollywood.

