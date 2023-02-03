8 Weeks Under Blockade: Town Hall with Republic of Artsakh State Minister Ruben Vardanyan

Discussing the current state of Artsakh, over 50 days illegally blockaded by Azerbaijan, with the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh, Ruben Vardanyan

On Monday, February 6, 2023, at 7:30 PM, community members, politicians, and distinguished guests will attend a town hall meeting discussing the current state of Artsakh, 57 days under blockade by Azerbaijan. Ruben Vardanyan, the State Minister of the Republic of Artsakh will be joining remotely to answer the community’s questions and provide insights from on the ground in Artsakh.

As it stands, 120,000 Armenians are starved of proper food supply, heat for their homes, power for schools and institutions, and life-saving medical supplies. The Azerbaijani regime’s illegal blockade risks the lives of the Armenians in Artsakh, threatening erasure as the blockade continues day after day without an end in sight.

The event will take place at Glendale Youth Center, 211 W Chestnut St, Glendale, CA 91204. Attendees are encouraged to ask their questions to Minister Vardanyan.

When: Monday, February 6th, 2023 7:30PM PST

Where: Glendale Youth Center

211 W Chestnut St, Glendale, CA 91204

