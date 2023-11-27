Location: SOLAR STUDIOS, 3909 San Fernando Rd. Suite 114, Glendale, CA 91204

Armenian Fashion Takes Stage in the Heart of California!

Date: December 2 & 3, 2023

Location: SOLAR STUDIOS, 3909 San Fernando Rd. Suite 114, Glendale, CA 91204

We are excited to announce the much-anticipated return of an interactive high-fashion experience that is set to captivate fashion enthusiasts from LA for the second year in a row. From the heart of Armenia to the lively streets of Glendale, we invite you to join us for an unbelievable two-day event that promises to be bigger, bolder, and more beautiful than ever before. Mark your calendars for December 2nd and 3rd, 2023, as we expose the latest and most attractive creations from Armenia, showcased at Pop Up fashion extravaganza.

This event, organized by the Fashion and Design Chamber, Armenia Empowered and Buy Armenian, will unite over 35 of Armenia’s most talented designers. Whether you’re a passionate fashionista or simply looking for a unique shopping experience, this event promises to be a visual feast for all.

Meet your favorite designers and make unforgettable memories during this weekend.

Tickets are available here:

For information visit our social media @fdc_armenia for the latest updates

Email: armfashion.designchamber@gmail.com Website: https://fdc.am/ Mob: +374 91500862

ՄԱՄԼՈ ՀԱՂՈՐԴԱԳՐՈՒԹՅՈՒՆ

Հայկական նորաձևությունը բեմ է բարձրանում Կալիֆորնիայի սրտում.

Դեկտեմբերի 2 և 3, 2023թ

SOLAR STUDIOS միջոցառումների սրահ, 3909 San Fernando Rd. Suite 114, Glendale, CA 91204

Ուրախ ենք տեղեկացնել սպասված միջոցառման վերադարձի մասին, որը պատրաստվում է գրավել Լոս Անջելեսի նորաձևության սիրահարներին երկրորդ տարին անընդմեջ: Հրավիրում ենք ձեզ միանալ հայկանան նորաձևության ինտերակտիվ երկօրյա միջոցառմանը, որը խոստանում է լինել ավելի մեծ, ավելի հետաքրքիր և ավելի գեղեցիկ, քան երբևէ:

Այս միջոցառումը համախմբել է ավելի քան 35 հայ տաղանդավոր դիզայներների, ովքեր կներկայացնեն իրենց լավագույն հավաքածուները ԱՄՆ-ում: Միջոցառումը հարթակ է հայկական բիզնեսների համար՝ ձեռք բերել ԱՄՆ շուկայում պոտենցիալ հաճախորդներ, ներդրողներ, գործարար կապեր, ինրպես նաև շփվել հաճախորդների հետ և իրականացնել ներկայացված սահմանափակ տեսականու վաճառք:

Անկախ նրանից, թե դուք նորաձևության սիրահար, թե պարզապես փնտրում եք գնումների յուրահատուկ փորձ, այս միջոցառումը խոստանում է լինել հաճելի տոն բոլորի համար:

Միջոցառումը կազմակերպել են Նորաձևության և դիզայնի պալատը, Armenia Empowered և Buy Armenian:

Տոմսերը հասանելի են այստեղ՝

