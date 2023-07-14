Artsakh Nationwide Movement rally continues in Nagorno-Karabakh Video

The rally of the Nationwide Movement continues in Artsakh (Nagorno-Karabakh).

The people, who had assembled at Renaissance Square in the capital Stepanakert early Friday morning, marched to Ivanyan village, where the headquarters of the Russian peacekeeping contingent in Artsakh is located. They are going to pitch tents and wait there until they are received by the Russian peacekeepers.

Before this, the participants of the aforesaid rally marched to the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) Stepanakert office, where they demanded the ICRC to present the whole reality regarding the situation in Artsakh to all international organizations.

The Nationwide Movement started in Artsakh Friday morning.

Thousands of Artsakh residents assembled at Renaissance Square of the capital Stepanakert. Artsakh President Arayik Harutyunyan also participated in the rally.

Artsakh Minister of State Gurgen Nersisyan on Thursday announced the start of this movement.

Later, former Minister of State Ruben Vardanyan issued a video message and announced that he was joining the movement.

The objective of this movement is to achieve the unblocking of the Lachin corridor, the lifeline of Artsakh, which Azerbaijan has blocked.

Share this...

Pinterest Email Google Linkedin

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

