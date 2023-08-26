Around 20 organizations are emerging in the western United States under the banner of the Pan-Armenian movement. However, there has been a notable absence of any condemnation regarding Nikol Pashinyan’s acknowledgment of Artsakh as a part of Azerbaijan in Los Angeles.

I understand that convincing some members of the Armenian community about the potential influence of Turkey on Pashinyan might pose a challenge, but this is a belief I firmly maintain. Turkey’s history of engaging individuals like Morsi from Egypt for recruitment bears resemblance to the typical populist revolutions akin to the Armenian revolution. It’s worth noting, however, that the Egyptian military astutely responded by comprehending the situation, ultimately leading to a successful counter-revolution and the ousting of Morsi from power.

Based on the information I’ve gathered from the 44-day war, I am resolute in my belief that it was orchestrated to end in failure. Nonetheless, delving deeper into this requires more comprehensive analysis and thorough debate.

Nikol Pashinyan in favor of a pro-Turk stance, along with his street activist cohorts dating back to 2008, have been consistently exposed to a narrative asserting that Artsakh constitutes a “hindrance.” This narrative suggests that by relinquishing the regions claimed by Azerbaijan on the basis of territorial integrity, the region could then experience a state of “tranquility and flourishing.”

However, it becomes evident that the actual intentions of Azerbaijan and Turkey were centered around the eradication of an independent Armenia.

A country called #Azerbaijan :

In this contemporary dictatorship, the husband holds the position of President while his wife assumes the role of Vice President. In this environment, money laundering has become an integral part of existence, causing ordinary people to suffer from starvation. Daily, acts of crime against humanity are perpetrated without hesitation. Over the course of 250 days, the lives of 120,000 Armenians from #Artsakh have been trapped under a relentless siege, devoid of basic necessities such as food and medical supplies, leading to the absence of any semblance of normalcy in their daily lives.

Wally Sarkeesian: My Life, My Journey, and My Heritage: Crafted Over Six Decades

“The Mindset of Reverse Engineering: Unveiling Life’s Path.”

Every individual, regardless of their circumstances, has a unique and valuable story to share, no matter how big or small.

Throughout my six-decade existence, I have embarked on a remarkable life journey that spans five countries across three continents. Along the way, I ventured into the realm of technology entrepreneurship, establishing various businesses. Now, at this stage of my life, I deeply appreciate the opportunity to introspect upon the multitude of challenges, triumphs, and the overall path I have traversed.

While there are little to no updates related to Armenian POWs being held captive in Baku for over 1,000 days, the Armenian government has been quietly filling up its own prisons by cracking down on any form of political opposition. Today, there are more than a dozen political prisoners from opposition parties being held on frivolous charges and accusations, more than the previous two administrations combined. Earlier this year, both Google and Apple issued warnings that the Armenian government is actively using Israeli phone hacking software “Pegasus” to spy on political figures in the country.

