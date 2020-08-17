Meet Peter Abajian Executive Director of the Paros Team rebuilding Armenian Tavush Villages Video

By Wally Sarkeesian,

Peter Abajian, Executive Director, Los Angeles

Peter Abajian has worked in the Armenian American community for more than 25 years. Abajian began his career with the Armenian Assembly in its Washington, D.C. offices in 1988. From 1995 until 2006, Abajian led the Assembly’s Western Region operations, ultimately advancing to Deputy Executive Director. During this time, Abajian worked with both the Armenian community and the U.S. Congress to promote a stronger U.S. – Armenia relationship, while simultaneously working to expand the Assembly’s membership and financial support. Nationally, he spearheaded efforts to raise new sources of revenue, organizing several successful national events, and serving as one of the organization’s chief spokespeople.

In 2006, Abajian and his family moved to Armenia and formally launched and led the Paros Foundation.

“I care passionately about the future of Armenia; and I take great pride in contributing to its develop through our project-based model. Our 100 for 100 Projects for Prosperity campaign to commemorate the Centennial of the Armenian Genocide was met with tremendous success. This effort energized our staff and served as a positive example of successful project identification and implementation to both our beneficiaries and the Armenian community at large.

Moving forward, our efforts are focused on continuing to help Armenia’s development in a smart, efficient and transparent manner through our Projects for Prosperity campaign and our Prosperity on the Border initiative. My hope is that through The Paros Foundation’s leadership and the communities’ support, we will continue to help Armenia and her population develop and thrive.”