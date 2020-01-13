Gagrulelive: Meet Professor Georgi Chaltikyan, MD, Ph.D. Focus on Digital Medicine, education, and research, Interviewed by Wally Sarkeesian Video.

Professor Georgi Chaltikyan

By Wally Sarkeesian

Yerevan: It was great pleasure meeting Professor Georgi Chaltikyan At WCIT 2019 International Technology Conference in Yerevan, Armenia.

Georgi Chaltikyan, MD, PhD

Professor and Expert in Digital Health (WHO Roster of Experts); Physician, Surgeon, Health ICT Specialist.

Pfarrkirchen, Bayern, Deutschland

Medicine and healthcare professional, trained as a general and laparoscopic surgeon, with ca 20 years of experience in clinical practice, medical and healthcare education and research, healthcare project management. Current primary focus: Healthcare ICT, Digital Health (use of IT and telecom to make healthcare better, safer and accessible for all), Cross-Border and Global Healthcare, Healthcare Information Management. Professor at the European Campus Rottal-Inn (ECRI) of Technical University of Deggendorf (THD), Bavaria, Germany. Founding President of Armenian Association of Telemedicine (AATM).

Specialties: Digital Health, Telemedicine, eHealth, Health ICT, Clinical Medicine, Global Health, Healthcare Administration, (Cross-Border) Healthcare Management, Medical and Health Education and Research.