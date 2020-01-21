Samos, Greece: Meet the famous Turkish-Armenian Sevan Nişanyan A linguist, writer & self-taught architect in exile, Face-to-Face meeting with journalist Wally Sarkeesian Video, Photos

Greece Island Samos, Sevan Nişanyan, Ira Tzourou, Wally Sarkeesian

“The bird has flown away”

Samos Island: Sevan Nişanyan is a Turkish-Armenian linguist and travel writer. An author of a number of books, Nişanyan was awarded the Ayşe Nur Zarakolu Liberty Award of the Turkish Human Rights Association in 2004 for his contributions to greater freedom of speech.

On July 14 Sevan Nisanyan, a famous jailed intellectual, announcing he’d escaped from a Turkish prison. He had been behind bars since January 2014 and wasn’t eligible for parole for another 10 years.

he’s a self-taught architect who renovated his home village of Sirince in the hills above the Greco-Roman ruins of Ephesus, turning it into a tourist attraction on Turkey’s Aegean coast. That’s what got him in trouble In late July, Nisanyan surfaced in Greece, where he received a temporary resident permit and has applied for political asylum.

Nisanyan, found new life in one of the Greek Island called Samos and is doing almost exactly what he use to do in Turkey, writing and rebuilding villages with his newly married wife Ira Tzourou both are very active. Wally Sarkeesian, this man is fearless when I decided to go see him at Samos Island. I kept my trip very secret for his safety and security. After I arrived at the Island, he told me no worry the Turkish Government is very happy that I left.







Nişanyan, a graduate of Yale and Columbia, whittled away his time locked up by writing, reading, and debating with his fellow inmates — “professional thieves, drug sellers, plenty of murderers, organized gang personnel, armed robbers, wife-stabbers, con artists, the lot.” He spent 3.5 years of an 11.5-year prison sentence in eight facilities, not all of which were quite as pleasant as Foça. “A couple of them were horrible,” “[There was] extraordinary overcrowding. 120 people in a ward designed for 40.”