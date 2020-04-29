The two Armenian Executive Directors Interview, Project 1.5 Million meals for 1.5 Million lives, 105th #ArmenianGenocide, Video

Armen Sahakyan ANCA Western Region Executive Director and Mihr Toumajan Armenian American Assembly Executive Director joint Wally Sarkeesian explain how Armenian Communities in United State have join into the Project Project 1.5 Million meals for 1.5 Million lives .

Watch on Facebook:

Watch on YouTube:

On April 24th, 2020 the Armenian-American community commemorated the 105th anniversary of the Armenian Genocide where the Ottoman Turkish Empire under the guise of WWI undertook the deliberate and systematic eradication of 1.5 million Armenians as well as an additional 1.5 million Assyrians, Greeks, and others.



In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, in place of the annual March for Justice demonstration that has historically brought tens of thousands of Armenians to the streets of Los Angeles in calling on Turkey to recognize of the Armenian Genocide, the Armenian Genocide Committee, along with Unified Young Armenians and United Armenian Council for the Commemoration of the Armenian Genocide – Los Angeles, has launched a humanitarian fundraiser in support of Feeding America to honor Near East Relief and provide 1.5 million meals to Americans in need.



Near East Relief was the United States’ first congressionally sanctioned non-governmental organization – and the first major international humanitarian relief operation in the world – that mobilized all facets of the American citizenry to respond to the systematic destruction of the Armenian people half a world away.





