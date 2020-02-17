Armenia’s first contemporary art Biennial, Announced at Event held at Armenian Consulate General in Los Angeles, Video.

By Wally Sarkeesian,

Los Angeles Full coverage of event hosted by Armenian Consul General Ambassador Armen BAIBOURTIAN Announcing Armenia's first contemporary art Biennial, Mr. Fabio Lenzi Co-Founder Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation, introduced Biennial concept to the audience. a very successful evening with full house attendees.

The Yerevan Biennial was founded as an initiative of the newly established Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation, which was founded with the aim of developing and executing cultural and educational initiatives in the region. The Foundation takes an all-encompassing approach to establishing a creative ecosystem interconnecting the realms of the arts, culture and education, and is a platform for public engagement that operates locally, nationally and internationally.

A key aim of the Foundation and the Yerevan Biennial is to empower today’s Armenian youth and to create new professional paths for the future generations, particularly in the creative and cultural sector, with a strong emphasis placed on the educational and public programmes that will accompany the Biennial exhibition period.

Building on Armenia’s rich history and cultural heritage, the Foundation is also committed to enhancing and consolidating Yerevan’s reputation by promoting the entire region as an exciting cultural and tourist destination, where local heritage and contemporary art and thinking can interconnect on a global cultural platform.

Fabio Lenzi, co-founder of Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation, said: “I am delighted to establish the Yerevan Biennial Art Foundation and look forward to shaping the programmes and organizational structure together with my colleagues, the local communities, our institutional partners, stakeholders in Armenia and abroad, as well as the wider international artistic community. Yerevan is an extraordinary city. Those who have not yet visited Armenia should take this opportunity to explore a country that has so much to offer, including extraordinary landscapes, powerful nature, ancient monuments, traditions and exquisite gastronomy. Armenia is a real gem but is still so little known.”

More information on the curator, theme and programme for the 2020 Yerevan Biennial will be announced in Spring 2020.