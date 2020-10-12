fbpx

Gagrule.net

Gagrule.net is a nonpartisan, nonprofit media platform. Our platform is News, Views, Interviews worldwide

Watch Armenian hold Massive March for Victory in Los Angeles Video

by Leave a Comment

Watch LIVE March for Victory in Los Angeles

In Los Angeles, the most Armenian-populated city in the United States, the Armenian community held a peaceful protest in front of the Turkish Consulate.

Before reaching the consulate, the representatives of the Armenian community held a march under the slogan “Artsakh [(Nagorno-Karabakh)] Under Attack: March for Victory,

All the leading American media outlets covered this Armenian demonstration, noting that its participants were very peaceful.

0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.