Bob Menendez։ Azerbaijan’s Blockade of Artsakh has Hallmark of Genocide

Unreal. I’ve never witnessed anything like this. Yuri Kim, a State Department official, says she can’t publicly answer why Azerbaijan’s dictator has kept the Lachin corridor closed — meaning she knows his plans are to starve Artsakh into coercion.

A deeply troubling non-answer that speaks to direct U.S. intelligence on Azerbaijan’s genocidal plans to ethnically cleanse #Artsakh.

